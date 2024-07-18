Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 30s has been shot in Bangor.

A senior PSNI officer described the overnight incident in the Ganaway Walk area of the city as “a brutal attack”.

Officers received a report shortly after midnight on the morning of Thursday, July 18, that a man had been approached by an unknown male at a grass area and shot once in his leg.

Officers and ambulance staff attended and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Bangor. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “This was a brutal attack which has left the victim traumatised and with significant injuries.

"People involved in carrying out this type of attack do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to communities. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent. No one has the right to violate the rights of others.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us. We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage which could be of assistance. Our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 6 18/07/24.”