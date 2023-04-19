Register
Bank account with £37k frozen in South East Antrim UDA-linked probe

Detectives from the PSNI’S Paramilitary Crime Task Force have obtained an Account Freezing Order to freeze a bank account containing a total of £36,931.92.

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST

Police say this is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the South East Antrim UDA. The origins of the money will be subject to an investigation and, if shown to be criminal proceeds, will be subject to a forfeiture order.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “The activities of this group, which include money laundering, are done for one reason and one reason only – to make money. They don’t care about those whose lives and relationships get ruined along the way, and instead use a regime of violence to control vulnerable members of the community.

“We want to send a clear message that crime doesn’t pay and let criminals know that no amount of wealth can protect them from the consequences of their actions

“I would encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact our detectives on 101.”