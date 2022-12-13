A Tyrone bank clerk was given a suspended jail sentence at Dungannon Crown Court on Friday on theft and fraud charges amounting to between £91,000 and £172,000 over a three-and-a-half year period from a vulnerable person.

Aisling Conway (38) from Pomeroy was given a 22-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay £20,000 in compensation to the Bank of Ireland.

PSNI Detective Constable Loughrey said: “We were contacted by the victim’s bank who had become aware of financial abuse of a vulnerable person in the Mid Ulster area, which occurred over a period of three-and-a-half years.

"A detailed investigation was carried out by both police and the bank, which led to the arrest and charge of Conway for theft, fraud by abuse of position and converting criminal property.

Dungannon Courthouse.

