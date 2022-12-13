Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bank clerk given suspended jail sentence for stealing up to £172,000

A Tyrone bank clerk was given a suspended jail sentence at Dungannon Crown Court on Friday on theft and fraud charges amounting to between £91,000 and £172,000 over a three-and-a-half year period from a vulnerable person.

By The Newsroom
56 minutes ago

Aisling Conway (38) from Pomeroy was given a 22-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay £20,000 in compensation to the Bank of Ireland.

PSNI Detective Constable Loughrey said: “We were contacted by the victim’s bank who had become aware of financial abuse of a vulnerable person in the Mid Ulster area, which occurred over a period of three-and-a-half years.

"A detailed investigation was carried out by both police and the bank, which led to the arrest and charge of Conway for theft, fraud by abuse of position and converting criminal property.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.

“This was a serious crime in which Conway betrayed the trust of a customer, as well as her employer. Conway defrauded a vulnerable person who was completely unaware of what action was taking place.”

Read More
Health care workers industrial action on December 12 in Northern Ireland, how se...