Aisling Conway (38) from Pomeroy was given a 22-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay £20,000 in compensation to the Bank of Ireland.
PSNI Detective Constable Loughrey said: “We were contacted by the victim’s bank who had become aware of financial abuse of a vulnerable person in the Mid Ulster area, which occurred over a period of three-and-a-half years.
"A detailed investigation was carried out by both police and the bank, which led to the arrest and charge of Conway for theft, fraud by abuse of position and converting criminal property.
“This was a serious crime in which Conway betrayed the trust of a customer, as well as her employer. Conway defrauded a vulnerable person who was completely unaware of what action was taking place.”