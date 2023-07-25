A Coleraine fan who had earlier this year been made the subject of a three-year Football Banning Order, has been back in court accused of breaching a Community Service Order which had also been given to him in connection with trouble following his team's match in Larne.

James Harvey Shaw (18), of Mount Street Mews in Coleraine, had been given a three-year Football Banning Order and ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service for attacking a Larne supporter following a Northern Ireland Football League match in Larne on October 1 last year.

The previous court heard the defendant had pleaded guilty to assault and being disorderly near Larne's Inver Park stadium on October 1.

A prosecutor had told the court that at around 7.30pm on October 1 police saw a "commotion" at Inver Road following the match - it had been a 5.30pm kick-off.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"About eight to ten young males, believed to be Coleraine fans, were in the middle of the road walking towards the town and the police observed a number of bottles being thrown towards the Larne fans who were walking on the footpath".

The prosecutor said some of the "males dispersed" when police arrived on the scene but officers managed to speak to two males believed to have been involved.

A Larne fan then approached police saying bottles had been thrown at home fans and how he had been "punched in the face" by Shaw in a "completely unprovoked" attack.

Since that court appearance, Shaw was given a suspended jail sentence for being in possession of two 'lit flares' at a Ballymena United versus Coleraine match at Ballymena Showgrounds in relation to October 15 last year.

A prosecutor said CCTV showed the defendant holding "two lit blue flares" at the Ballymena match. The prosecutor said no application was being made for a Football Banning Order in the flares case.

A defence solicitor said Shaw saw flares being lit at a televised European match and "thought it would be a smart idea to order them online and to bring them along to a local match".

The lawyer said there had been no aggravating features such as throwing the flares onto the pitch or towards opposition fans and Shaw just lit the flares and held them in his hands. "He didn't think he was doing anything wrong," added the solicitor.

In relation to the ongoing Banning Order, the lawyer added: "Unfortunately, he is now going to be deprived of attending Irish League matches for the next three years".

District Judge Nigel Broderick had told Shaw: "Bringing a flare to a football match where there are other supporters, including children, is a dangerous thing because you have no control. Once you light this flare anything could happen and that is why the court takes a dim view of it".

The judge said the defendant had failed to engage with Probation ahead of sentencing and he handed down a two months prison term, suspended for three years.

Now, the defendant is accused of breaching Community Service by failing to attend on May 2, May 5 and May 12 this year.

