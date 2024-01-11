A Coleraine fan who is the subject of a three-year Football Banning Order, has been ordered to complete Community Service or he will be jailed.

James Harvey Shaw (19), of Mount Street Mews in Coleraine, had previously been given a three-year Football Banning Order and had been ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service for attacking a Larne supporter following a Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) match in Larne on Saturday October 1 in 2022.

A previous court heard the defendant had pleaded guilty to assault and being disorderly near Larne's Inver Park stadium on October 1. Larne won the match 2-0. Afterwards trouble erupted outside the ground.

A prosecutor had told the earlier court that at around 7.30pm on October 1 police saw a "commotion" at Inver Road following the match - it had been a 5.30pm kick-off.

"About eight to ten young males, believed to be Coleraine fans, were in the middle of the road walking towards the town and the police observed a number of bottles being thrown towards the Larne fans who were walking on the footpath".

The prosecutor said some of the "males dispersed" when police arrived on the scene but officers managed to speak to two males believed to have been involved. A Larne fan then approached police saying bottles had been thrown at home fans and how he had been "punched in the face" by Shaw in a "completely unprovoked" attack.

Since that court appearance, Shaw was then given a two months jail term, suspended for three years, for being in possession of two 'lit flares' at a Ballymena United versus Coleraine match at Ballymena Showgrounds in relation to October 15, 2022.

A prosecutor said CCTV showed the defendant holding "two lit blue flares" at the Ballymena match. Ballymena won the NIFL Premiership match 2-1. The prosecutor said no application was being made for a Football Banning Order in the flares case.

A defence solicitor told the earlier court Shaw saw flares being lit at a televised European match and "thought it would be a smart idea to order them online and to bring them along to a local match".

The lawyer said there had been no aggravating features such as throwing the flares onto the pitch or towards opposition fans and Shaw just lit the flares and held them in his hands. "He didn't think he was doing anything wrong," added the solicitor.

District Judge Nigel Broderick had told Shaw at the earlier court: "Bringing a flare to a football match where there are other supporters, including children, is a dangerous thing because you have no control. Once you light this flare anything could happen and that is why the court takes a dim view of it."

Shaw attended Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday January 11 and it was heard he still has to complete 90 hours of his Community Service.

Judge Broderick adjourned the case to February 8 and warned the defendant: "Be under no illusion, if you come back in four weeks and you have missed your hours I am going to send you to prison and you can take your case to the Appeal Court if you are unhappy".