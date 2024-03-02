Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Harvey Shaw (19), with an address listed as Mount Street Mews in Coleraine, had previously been given a three year Football Banning Order and had been ordered to do Community Service for attacking a Larne supporter following a Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) match in Larne on Saturday, October 1 in 2022.

A previous court heard the defendant had pleaded guilty to assault and being disorderly near Larne's Inver Park stadium.

Larne beat Coleraine 2-0. Afterwards trouble erupted outside the ground.

A prosecutor had told the earlier court that at around 7.30pm on October 1 police saw a "commotion" at Inver Road following the match - it had been a 5.30pm kick-off.

"About eight to ten young males, believed to be Coleraine fans, were in the middle of the road walking towards the town and the police observed a number of bottles being thrown towards the Larne fans who were walking on the footpath".

The prosecutor said some of the "males dispersed" when police arrived on the scene but officers managed to speak to two males believed to have been involved.

A Larne fan then approached police saying bottles had been thrown at home fans and how he had been "punched in the face" by Shaw in a "completely unprovoked" attack.

Since that court appearance, Shaw was then given a two months jail term, suspended for three years, for being in possession of two 'lit flares' at a Ballymena United versus Coleraine match at Ballymena Showgrounds in relation to October 15, 2022.

A prosecutor said CCTV showed the defendant holding "two lit blue flares" at the Ballymena match. Ballymena won the NIFL Premiership match 2-1.

The prosecutor had said no application was being made for a Football Banning Order in the flares case.

A defence solicitor had told that court Shaw saw flares being lit at a televised European match and "thought it would be a smart idea to order them online and to bring them along to a local match".

The lawyer said there had been no aggravating features such as throwing the flares onto the pitch or towards opposition fans and Shaw just lit the flares and held them in his hands.

"He didn't think he was doing anything wrong," added the solicitor.

In relation to the Football Banning Order, the lawyer had said: "Unfortunately, he is now going to be deprived of attending Irish League matches for the next three years".

District Judge Nigel Broderick had told Shaw at the earlier court: "Bringing a flare to a football match where there are other supporters, including children, is a dangerous thing because you have no control. Once you light this flare anything could happen and that is why the court takes a dim view of it".

Shaw attended Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 29 and it was heard he had failed to complete 83 hours of the Community Service he had received for the Larne incident.

Judge Broderick said: "This was quite serious. This was a football match. There were males throwing a number of bottles at Larne fans. The victim approached police and said he was punched in the face by one of the males they had detained.

"The victim stated bottles were being thrown at them as they walked down the footpath and then the defendant punched him in the face. He stated it was completely unprovoked".

A defence lawyer said Shaw had been working six days in a week in a "wine bar" and had been unable to complete the Community Service.