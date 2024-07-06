Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man caught driving whilst banned claimed he got behind the wheel to get cigarettes before his bail curfew started.

Javin McClure (29), with an address listed as Brackenberg Avenue in Ballycarry, admitted charges of driving whilst disqualified; taking a vehicle without authority and absence of insurance.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard police saw the defendant driving in Larne at 5pm on March 27 this year.

A defence barrister said the defendant had "foolishly" decided to take his partner's car as he "was on curfew at the time and was worried - he was going to get cigarettes - that if he didn't come back in time it would flag up so he made a really crazy decision to take the car to do that".