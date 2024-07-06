Banned driver from Ballycarry claimed he took car to Larne to get cigarettes 'ahead of bail curfew' starting
Javin McClure (29), with an address listed as Brackenberg Avenue in Ballycarry, admitted charges of driving whilst disqualified; taking a vehicle without authority and absence of insurance.
Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard police saw the defendant driving in Larne at 5pm on March 27 this year.
A defence barrister said the defendant had "foolishly" decided to take his partner's car as he "was on curfew at the time and was worried - he was going to get cigarettes - that if he didn't come back in time it would flag up so he made a really crazy decision to take the car to do that".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 67 previous convictions and handed down a three months prison term and banned him from driving for six months.