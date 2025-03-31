Banned Larne driver 'nipped out to get diesel'
A banned driver caught behind the wheel told police he had been "nipping out to the garage to get diesel".
John Desmond Connolly (37), of Garron Walk in Larne, was also uninsured on October 5 last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a poor record and added: "If you keep doing this you will go to prison".
The defendant was given a three months prison sentence, suspended for two years and he was banned from driving for six months.