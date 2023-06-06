Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Barney Crumlish: PSNI reissue appeal for man with links to Armagh, Belfast and Lurgan three weeks after he went missing

Police have reissued an appeal for 45-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST

Police first issued an appeal for missing Barney Crumlish on May 14 and say they are still concerned for his wellbeing.

The PSNI say he has links to Lurgan, Armagh and Belfast, according to the PSNI.

In a statement on social media, police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Barney Crumlish, 45 years of age.

Barney Crumlish has links to Lurgan, Armagh and Belfast says PSNI.Barney Crumlish has links to Lurgan, Armagh and Belfast says PSNI.
Barney Crumlish has links to Lurgan, Armagh and Belfast says PSNI.
Most Popular

He has been reported missing from Armagh city and was last seen on Linenhall Street, Armagh on 14th May 2023. He has links to Armagh, Belfast and Lurgan.

"He is described as 6’, medium build, long dark hair in a ponytail, full beard and moustache.

"If you have seen Barney Crumlish or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 848 17/05/23,” said the PSNI statement.