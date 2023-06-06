Barney Crumlish: PSNI reissue appeal for man with links to Armagh, Belfast and Lurgan three weeks after he went missing
Police have reissued an appeal for 45-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST
Police first issued an appeal for missing Barney Crumlish on May 14 and say they are still concerned for his wellbeing.
The PSNI say he has links to Lurgan, Armagh and Belfast, according to the PSNI.
In a statement on social media, police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Barney Crumlish, 45 years of age.
He has been reported missing from Armagh city and was last seen on Linenhall Street, Armagh on 14th May 2023. He has links to Armagh, Belfast and Lurgan.
"He is described as 6’, medium build, long dark hair in a ponytail, full beard and moustache.
"If you have seen Barney Crumlish or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 848 17/05/23,” said the PSNI statement.