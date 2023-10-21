A 42-year-old woman, caught with illegal drugs while police were searching a house in Craigavon, has been given a Probation Order.

Jolene Rock, from Aldervale, Craigavon, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class C drug and a Class B drug.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor said that on Friday, February 17, 2023 at around 3.30pm, police conducted a search of Willowfield Crescent.

“The defendant was in the kitchen upon police arrival. Police located pregablin tablets and cannabis in a small ziplock bag. During interview the defendant made full admissions in terms of possession,” the prosecutor said.

Defence barrister Damien Halleron asked for credit on the plea.

“If you read the pre-sentence report, this woman has a lot of bereavement in her life. She has had the tragic and sudden death of her friend and she is not coping properly with it. Some deal with grief appropriately and some don’t. Miss Rock is not dealing with grief and she is using prescribed medication and illicit drugs as a way of coping.

"She has no partner, no children and living a relatively isolated life. I think that this is a case where a Probation Order, bearing in mind her criminal record, is something which the court could take active consideration to. It is important to point out the prosecution accepts this was for her own personal use and she hasn’t been behind the door about that.

"She is someone who is prepared to engage with rehabilitation with a view to ceasing consumption of illicit drugs,” said Mr Halleron.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “These offences were committed just over a fortnight from you were dealt with in this court for exactly the same offences. So obviously the punishment on that occasion wasn’t severe enough.”

The district judge said the offences were so serious as to warrant a community-base disposal and imposed a 12-month Probation Order. She said: “I am going to explain this order to you, Miss Rock. There are consequences if you don’t do it. If you decide not to listen to anything I am saying to you, you can’t come to court and say you did not know.”