Twenty-seven-year-old Benjamin Wilkinson, of Crebilly Road in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to having nunchucks - a martial arts weapon - as an 'offensive weapon' at the Tower Centre shopping centre in Ballymena on December 19 last year.

He also admitted having a black double bladed lock knife 'without good reason or lawful authority' in a public place - at the Tower Centre.

The defendant was wearing a suit and was carrying a backpack when he appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A prosecutor said that at 6.20pm on December 19 police attended a report of a male "wearing a Batman mask and carrying a shield". A security guard told police the defendant had been in possession of nunchucks and a lock knife.

When searched a set of black nunchucks were found attached to the defendant's belt and the defendant said he had just bought them at a shop in the town.

Security told police the defendant had set a knife in a flower pot in Wellington Street outside the Tower Centre and when police searched they pot they round a "Batman-style folding lock knife".

When interviewed the defendant admitted having the items. The court heard the defendant had a clear record.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said the defendant was "livestreaming" on the internet. The court heard Wilkinson had thousands of followers on social media although Mr Law said: "I'm not one."

Mr Law said the defendant "legitimately bought the nunchucks to assist with the outfit and purchased the Batman knife".

He said the defendant was in the Tower Centre to "buy some food" and not wanting to have a knife in the shopping complex he had put it in a flowerpot to pick up later.

Mr Law said security staff at the Tower Centre were "surprised at being confronted by Batman" and called the police and he was arrested. "He livestreamed it all of course," said the barrister.

Mr Law said Wilkinson "indicates to me that he is very successful in making these movies. He informs me it is a very lucrative position to be in."

District Judge Nigel Broderick said at the age of 27 the defendant should have "some element of maturity" and added: "Dressing up as Batman and arming yourself with nunchucks and a knife is not the way to proceed in a public place."

He told the defendant: "I have no difficulty with you making a TikTok video and recording yourself. You are perfectly entitled to do that but you are not entitled to arm yourself with weapons that are potentially dangerous".

