‘Be aware of the risk of online dating’ warns Lisburn Police Chief Inspector

Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said: “While many people use online dating sites and apps without issue, there are unfortunately scammers who use false identities to befriend victims via social media. The exchange may start with flirting and flattery, but usually ends with the victim coaxed into sending intimate images or videos. This is followed by demands for money to prevent the images being shared with friends and family online.

“Behind the fake and attractive persona, there’s a criminal. These people are often part of sophisticated and organised crime groups, mostly based overseas, and they use a number of scams to extort their victims.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last week we were contacted by a man who was befriended on an online dating site by a woman claiming to be from England. The conversation moved from the dating site to WhatsApp and Google Hangout and over a period of time the relationship developed to the point where this woman was then asking for help with her bills, claiming she had medical costs she needed to cover. Believing this was a genuine relationship, the man helped her out and sent funds via bank transfers. They also began sharing intimate images and videos. It wasn’t long before the man was being threatened and demands for money were made. Fortunately he reported this to us and we are now investigating.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson

“Please be aware of the risks of online dating and sharing intimate images online; and if someone is pushing you to do this, then alarm bells should be ringing. If you have been a victim of a romance scam or sextortion, then you’re certainly not alone. Don’t panic; don’t respond to demands; and don’t enter into further communication. If you can, confide in a trusted friend or family member; and please contact us immediately on 101.”

ADVICE:

· Stay on the app - Always keep communication on the dating website or app you’re using. Many have inbuilt security and assistance and they also take steps to remove and ban fake accounts so you’re safer there.

· Check their socials - Carry out your own research on the person, checking their social media presence to see if it matches what’s on the dating site. Looking at key details such as name, location and family members can help identify inconsistencies in what you have been told.

· Check their photo - Profile pictures can be deceiving and be taken from anywhere on the internet. You can use various websites to check photos using a reverse image search to prove if the photo is valid.

· Never ever send money to someone you haven’t met in person – If you’re looking for friendship, companionship or love online it should never start with being asked for money, and if it does it’s not a friends or relationship worth having.

· Don’t get lured or pushed into compromising situations. Trust your gut, and end uncomfortable situations immediately.

· Always remember that what goes online may well stay online.

· Be wary about whom you invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites. Do not accept friendship requests from complete strangers.

· Update the privacy settings on your social networking accounts so only people you know can view your account.