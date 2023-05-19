Beautician loses licence for 12 months after collision with school bus in Maghera

A part-time beautician who collided with the side of school bus after leaving her children off, was banned from driving for 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Imelda McEldowney (31), of Gortinure Road, Maghera, was also fined a total of £550 with a £15 offender's levy for aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, aggravated taking vehicle causing damage to vehicle, driving without due care and attention, having no insurance, failing to display 'L' plates and driving unaccompanied.

The court heard the offences arose out of a hit-and-run incident outside St Brigid's Primary School at Tirkane Road, Maghera, on the morning of December 14 2021.

Prosecution counsel explained it was reported that the driver's side panel of a bus had been damaged by a Land Rover being driven by the defendant as it pulled out after it let off children.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said the female driver stopped with the bus driver and he told her to pull in but she had driven away.

Counsel said police later called at the defendant's address and she informed them that she had panicked following the incident.

She said that her husband had no knowledge that she had been driving at the time.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay explained that a neighbour usually took the defendant's children to school but on this occasion had not arrived and she had decided to take her husband's vehicle.