Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a recent burglary in Dundonald.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report shortly after 5.15pm on Friday, December 15 of a break in at a house in the Grangewood Road area.

“We believe the burglary occurred sometime between 5.30pm on Monday, December 11 and shortly before the report was made to police.

“A window was smashed at the back of the house in order to gain access and damage was also caused to two security lights – a bedroom was also ransacked.

“The house was unoccupied at the time of the burglary, however, a number of items have been stolen including pieces of sentimental jewellery, three men’s watches, a handbag, and sum of money.

“Our investigation is ongoing - with enquiries continuing.