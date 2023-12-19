Bedroom ransacked during burglary in Dundonald
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report shortly after 5.15pm on Friday, December 15 of a break in at a house in the Grangewood Road area.
“We believe the burglary occurred sometime between 5.30pm on Monday, December 11 and shortly before the report was made to police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“A window was smashed at the back of the house in order to gain access and damage was also caused to two security lights – a bedroom was also ransacked.
“The house was unoccupied at the time of the burglary, however, a number of items have been stolen including pieces of sentimental jewellery, three men’s watches, a handbag, and sum of money.
“Our investigation is ongoing - with enquiries continuing.
"We would appeal to anyone with any information including dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage of the area, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity between 5.30pm on Monday, December 11 and 5pm on Friday, December 15 to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1416 15/12/23.”