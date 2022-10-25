Alex McGregor (37), of Braidwater Gardens, Broughshane, admitted the theft which had a total value of £38.

A prosecutor said the defendant was at the Spar in Martinstown around 9pm on August 17 last year when he stood at a till for a "very short period" before running out without paying.

She added: "Members of staff then run after him and manage to stop his car and take back the cans as well as the basket. A number of the cans stolen had been damaged."

Defence barrister Michael Smyth said: "It was something that came to him on the spur of the moment. It was quite comedic how he was detected.

"He went out and the 'getaway car,' such as it was, broke down only a matter of yards away from the shop."

