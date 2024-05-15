Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A judge told a motorist who had been trapped inside an overturned vehicle which crashed after he had taken drink: "You are lucky you didn't kill yourself".

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Caelan Graham (22), with an address given as Harper Street in Belfast.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in blood on November 21 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said around 2.15pm on the day in question police received a report of a single vehicle collision and a car was on its roof in the Poplar Road area near Crumlin.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

The driver - the single occupant - was "trapped" and the Fire & Rescue Service was tasked. The defendant was taken to Antrim Area Hospital and an alcohol in blood sample showed a reading of 211 - the legal limit is 80.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police he had "approximately four glasses of wine" that day. The defendant told police the car had hit a verge and flipped onto its roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In court the defendant said he had been drinking the night before and then had more wine during the day. He said he wanted to "clear" his head and had got into the car and driven.

Judge Broderick said it had been a "high reading" and the collision was also an aggravating feature.