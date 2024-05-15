Belfast drink driver was trapped in car which overturned onto roof near Crumlin
and live on Freeview channel 276
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Caelan Graham (22), with an address given as Harper Street in Belfast.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in blood on November 21 last year.
A prosecutor said around 2.15pm on the day in question police received a report of a single vehicle collision and a car was on its roof in the Poplar Road area near Crumlin.
The driver - the single occupant - was "trapped" and the Fire & Rescue Service was tasked. The defendant was taken to Antrim Area Hospital and an alcohol in blood sample showed a reading of 211 - the legal limit is 80.
The prosecutor said the defendant told police he had "approximately four glasses of wine" that day. The defendant told police the car had hit a verge and flipped onto its roof.
In court the defendant said he had been drinking the night before and then had more wine during the day. He said he wanted to "clear" his head and had got into the car and driven.
Judge Broderick said it had been a "high reading" and the collision was also an aggravating feature.
The defendant was banned from driving for 16 months, will have to re-sit his test and was fined £300.