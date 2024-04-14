Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Paul O’Neill, 32, whose address was given as Cherry Close in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with failing to stop at a damage only accident and failing to report a damage only accident.

The court heard that on April 17, 2023 at 1.30am a Volkswagen Passat had been involved in a single vehicle collision at McKinstry Road in Dunmurry.

The police noted the vehicle had been abandoned and the driver was not at the scene of the accident.

A Belfast man has been banned from driving after failing to report a traffic accident. Pic credit: Google

The police tracked down the defendant, who was the owner of the vehicle, at approximately 3.30am and the defendant made full admission to the offences during interview.

Defence told the court the defendant “didn’t realise he had to report the accident as no-one had been injured”.

He continued: “There are relevant entries on his record concerning road traffic offences.

"He is a head labourer and has to drive daily to his employment in Loughbrickland. On the night he called a recovery service and didn’t realise he had to report the matter.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “The car was written off so there must have been quite a lot of damage to it.”

Ms Watters imposed a fine of £100 on each of the two charges before the court.