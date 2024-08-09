Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is accused of the non-fatal strangulation of a female and possessing a machete as an offensive weapon at Main Street in Crumlin on July 11 this year.

James Patrick McOwen (29), of Gardenmore Road in Belfast, is also charged with assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm; unlawfully supplying Pregabalin and possession of Pregabalin on July 11 and the theft of vouchers worth £100.

He is also charged with 'domestic abuse' on days between January 1 and July 12 this year.

He is further accused of assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm on March 2 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video ink from Maghaberry Prison.

He was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to September 3.