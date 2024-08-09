Belfast man is accused of strangulation and possession of machete at Crumlin Main Street

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 9th Aug 2024, 09:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is accused of the non-fatal strangulation of a female and possessing a machete as an offensive weapon at Main Street in Crumlin on July 11 this year.

James Patrick McOwen (29), of Gardenmore Road in Belfast, is also charged with assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm; unlawfully supplying Pregabalin and possession of Pregabalin on July 11 and the theft of vouchers worth £100.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is also charged with 'domestic abuse' on days between January 1 and July 12 this year.

Take action now and sign up to a Northern Ireland World newsletter

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He is further accused of assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm on March 2 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video ink from Maghaberry Prison.

He was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to September 3.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice