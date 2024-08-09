Belfast man is accused of strangulation and possession of machete at Crumlin Main Street
James Patrick McOwen (29), of Gardenmore Road in Belfast, is also charged with assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm; unlawfully supplying Pregabalin and possession of Pregabalin on July 11 and the theft of vouchers worth £100.
He is also charged with 'domestic abuse' on days between January 1 and July 12 this year.
He is further accused of assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm on March 2 this year.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video ink from Maghaberry Prison.
He was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to September 3.