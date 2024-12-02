Belfast: two men to appear in court on charges relating to Bradbury Place disturbance

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 08:52 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 08:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two men have been charged in connection with a disturbance in the Bradbury Place area of south Belfast on Sunday (December 1) morning.

One man, aged 44, has been charged with four counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are both due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on December 23. Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Police have charged two men in connection with a disturbance in Belfast. Photo: PacemakerPolice have charged two men in connection with a disturbance in Belfast. Photo: Pacemaker
Police have charged two men in connection with a disturbance in Belfast. Photo: Pacemaker

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

In an earlier statement, police said they received a report shortly after 2am on Sunday from a nightclub that a fight had broken out within the premises. Those involved had been removed from the club by security prior to police arrival however the fight was continuing out on the street.

It was estimated that approximately 50 people were involved in the melee, which escalated to assaults on police with five officers sustaining injuries as a result.

The disturbance continued for a sustained period before calm was restored. Two men were arrested and a number of Community Resolution notices were also issued.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice