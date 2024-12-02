Belfast: two men to appear in court on charges relating to Bradbury Place disturbance

Two men have been charged in connection with a disturbance in the Bradbury Place area of south Belfast on Sunday (December 1) morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man, aged 44, has been charged with four counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are both due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on December 23. Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Police have charged two men in connection with a disturbance in Belfast. Photo: Pacemaker

In an earlier statement, police said they received a report shortly after 2am on Sunday from a nightclub that a fight had broken out within the premises. Those involved had been removed from the club by security prior to police arrival however the fight was continuing out on the street.

It was estimated that approximately 50 people were involved in the melee, which escalated to assaults on police with five officers sustaining injuries as a result.

The disturbance continued for a sustained period before calm was restored. Two men were arrested and a number of Community Resolution notices were also issued.