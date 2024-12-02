Belfast: two men to appear in court on charges relating to Bradbury Place disturbance
One man, aged 44, has been charged with four counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.
They are both due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on December 23. Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
In an earlier statement, police said they received a report shortly after 2am on Sunday from a nightclub that a fight had broken out within the premises. Those involved had been removed from the club by security prior to police arrival however the fight was continuing out on the street.
It was estimated that approximately 50 people were involved in the melee, which escalated to assaults on police with five officers sustaining injuries as a result.
The disturbance continued for a sustained period before calm was restored. Two men were arrested and a number of Community Resolution notices were also issued.