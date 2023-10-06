A South Derry couple have been sent for trial on dishonesty charges involving more than £1m.

Cormac McGuckin (37), of The Meadows, Bellaghy, is charged with participating in a fraudlent business between January 1, 2016 and June 18, 2020 and 11 similar charges including communicating work infringing copyright, transferring, converting and possessing criminal property.

Maura McGuckin (33), of the same address, is charged with possessing criminal property namely £336,554 in payments from a Paypal account between April 21, 2017 and June 10, 2020, and three similar charges.

The pair indicated that they understood the charges against them when they appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said they had a prima facie case to answer.

She returned the couple for arraignment, each on bail of £750, to Londonderry Crown Court on November 1.