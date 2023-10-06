Register
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Bellaghy couple to stand trial on dishonesty charges

A South Derry couple have been sent for trial on dishonesty charges involving more than £1m.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cormac McGuckin (37), of The Meadows, Bellaghy, is charged with participating in a fraudlent business between January 1, 2016 and June 18, 2020 and 11 similar charges including communicating work infringing copyright, transferring, converting and possessing criminal property.

Maura McGuckin (33), of the same address, is charged with possessing criminal property namely £336,554 in payments from a Paypal account between April 21, 2017 and June 10, 2020, and three similar charges.

The pair indicated that they understood the charges against them when they appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
25 events to keep your spirits up this autumn and winter in Co Tyrone

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said they had a prima facie case to answer.

She returned the couple for arraignment, each on bail of £750, to Londonderry Crown Court on November 1.

Ms Mullan also granted legal aid for two counsel as it was "an extremely serious matter” with “huge amounts of money involved”.