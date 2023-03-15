Bellaghy joiner ‘shocked’ that he was over the drink drive limit, court told

A motorist spotted driving with no lights on in Bellaghy village, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Joiner Brian Scullion (64), of Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on December 10, 2022, police were on mobile patrol in Bellaghy at around 1am when they stopped a car in the William Street area.

Prosecuting counsel said while they were dealing with this the defendant’s car drove towards them with no lights on and officers indicated for him to put the lights on. She said when Scullion stopped and wound down the window, officers noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

Scullion failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to Antrim custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing a reading of 52 mcgs in breath.

