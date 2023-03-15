Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
3 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
3 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
6 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
6 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
6 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

Bellaghy joiner ‘shocked’ that he was over the drink drive limit, court told

A motorist spotted driving with no lights on in Bellaghy village, has lost his licence for 12 months.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 18:10 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 18:10 GMT

Joiner Brian Scullion (64), of Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on December 10, 2022, police were on mobile patrol in Bellaghy at around 1am when they stopped a car in the William Street area.

Prosecuting counsel said while they were dealing with this the defendant’s car drove towards them with no lights on and officers indicated for him to put the lights on. She said when Scullion stopped and wound down the window, officers noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Scullion failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to Antrim custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing a reading of 52 mcgs in breath.

Read More
Mid Ulster residents urged to take part in the ‘Big Spring Clean’

Defence lawyer Dean Mooney said Scullion had been “shocked” that he was over the limit.