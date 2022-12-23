Bellaghy motorist dealt with by court for failing to identify car drivers

A motorist was fined a total of £300 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday on two counts of failing to give police information on the identity of a driver.

Twenty-six-year-old Jason Ian Milligan from William Street in Bellaghy was also banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that each charge carried six penalty points and Milligan already has six points on his licence which leads to a six-month period of disqualification.

Prosecuting counsel said on February 27 at approximately 3.15pm, police received a report of a car doing ‘doughnuts’ in a public car park at Upperlands Community Centre.

Court gavel.

Counsel said checks were carried out which showed the defendant to be the last registered owner of the vehicle.

The lawyer said police sent Milligan a notice but he failed to declare the driver of the vehicle.

Continuing, the prosecutor said at 9.30pm on April 2 last police tried to stop a car at Rainey Street car park in Magherafelt but it drove off at speed.

She said police contacted town centre CCTV and checks of the vehicle identified Milligan as the last registered owner. He was again written to but failed to identify the driver.

Defence solicitor Donal Heron explained Milligan worked as a car detailer and had purchased the vehicles with the intention of selling them on and he kept no records.

Mr Heron pointed out the defendant had left school at 14 and would have struggled when presented with the police notices.

