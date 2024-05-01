Bench warrant issued after Co Antrim man fails to attend court
A bench warrant has been issued for Samuel Todd after he failed to appear at court in relation to multiple charges of burglary and theft.
Posting on social media on Monday, April 29, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately.
"Call the non emergency number 101, or phone the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.
"The Op Relentless reference number to quote is CW 493 16/07/22.”