A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Lurgan criminal Caolan Murray after he failed to turn up to Craigavon Magistrates Court for a second time today (Friday).

Caolan Murray, aged 29, from Ailsbury Park in Lurgan, was accused of three breaches of community-based orders (Probation Orders) he was subject to following a number of convictions in relation to assaulting police, resisting arrest and criminal damage.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caolan Murray of Ailsbury Park in Lurgan.

-

The first was in relation to his conviction of assaulting police when at Lisburn Magistrates Court on November 19, 2021 he was given a Probation Order requiring him to attend Probation for one year and six months. He failed to attend or keep in touch or notify Probation of any change of address as instructed on three dates October 19, 2022; November 9, 2022 and December 12, 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second and third were in relation to convictions of resisting arrest and criminal damage and that Murray had failed to comply with the Probation Orders on dates in October, November and December last year.

A Probation officer informed Craigavon Magistrates Court that Murray, who failed to turn up to court today (Friday, February 17), that he had failed to turn up on the last occasion.

When District Judge Bernie Kelly asked if the Probation Officer could connect Murray to the breach summons which was before the court, the officer said: “I can.”

She added that she knew of no reason why he should not be there today.

Advertisement

Advertisement