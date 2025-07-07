Benefit fraud: Co Armagh man in court for claiming almost £17,000 he wasn't entitled to

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jul 2025, 19:49 BST
A Co Armagh resident has been convicted for claiming more than £16,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Ciaran Magennis, aged 30, of Mullanasilla Road, Armagh, claimed Universal Credit and Jobseekers Allowance totalling £16,904 whilst failing to declare income from employment.

At Armagh Magistrates Court on Monday he was given 100 hours community service.

A Co Armagh resident has been convicted for claiming more than £16,000 in benefits he was not entitled to. Picture: pixabay (stock image).

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

The defendant is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongly obtained to the Department.

The Department for Communities said suspected benefit fraud can be reported anonymously.

