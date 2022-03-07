Bikes worth more than £115,000 stolen in Moneymore burglary

Sergeant Nevin said: “The stolen bikes and frames are of high value and were a variety of different models.

“They also have serial numbers attached, so can be easily tracked. We would therefore appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

“Our enquiries are continuing and it was reported two males entered the property shortly after 2am.

Police are appealing for information following burglary.

"One is described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, mask and hood.

“The other male is believed to be wearing grey trousers, a dark hoodie, orange mask and hood. Both of the men appear to be wearing gloves.

“They are observed carrying the stolen bikes across the front of the shop towards the Circular Road on foot and were last spotted just before 3.30am.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 348 of 07/03/22.”