'Bizarre circumstances' of Magherafelt criminal damage case leads judge to adjourn for pre-sentence report
Before the court was 29-year-old John O'Neill, from Laurelbrook, who is charged with damaging a car, fence and fascia board arising out of two incidents in July and December last year.
Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that the complainant had confronted the defendant after noticing his car windscreen had been cracked and dents on his vehicle and discovering multiple coins around his property.
The lawyer told the court O'Neill had said it was accidental and offered to pay for the damage.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has alcohol issues and had entered a plea to the matters at the earliest opportunity.
Adjourning the case until April 23, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked they were "bizarre circumstances", and said she would like to know more about O'Neill's background prior to sentencing.