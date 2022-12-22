‘Bizarre sequence of events’ leads to pensioner losing his licence for a year

A pensioner who went to check on his dogs after hearing they had broken out, has ended up with a 12-month driving ban.

Seventy-year-old Patrick Ryan from Brennen Court in Magherafelt, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that on Sunday, November 27, police were in attendance at Brennen Court in relation to “another service matter” when the defendant arrived in a car and parked adjacent to them.

The lawyer said as Ryan approached them officers could smell intoxicating liquor and on speaking to him they noted a strong smell of liqour.

Counsel said he failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to Antrim custody suite, where be provided a specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 58mgs in breath.

She added that the defendant had a clear driving record.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton described the case as a “bizarre sequence of events”.

Mr Atherton said Ryan had been in Magherafelt and had a few pints when he heard that his two dogs had broken loose.

He explained this was the matter police were attending to in Brennen Court, and the defendant had approached the officers thinking that he was “okay” but evidently he was not.

The solicitor pointed out the defendant cared for his 90-year-old mother who has dementia and the loss of his licence will have a significant impact on him.

