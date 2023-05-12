Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to the reported theft from the Old Galgorm Manor area.

Chief Inspector Uel Boyd said: “The vehicle, a black BMW Gran Coupe, is believed to have been taken from a house sometime between 11pm last night, Thursday 11th May and 7.30am this morning, Friday 12th May.

“We’re treating this theft as a keyless car theft, and as we continue with our enquiries, we are appealing to anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of this vehicle, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to call us.

“We're also keen to hear from anyone who is offered a similar vehicle for sale in suspicious circumstances. The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 262 of 12/05/23.”

Chief Inspector Boyd continued: “With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob. They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal.

“We’re urging the public to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars. The cars these thieves target are usually extremely expensive, so the loss is great.”

Police went on to issue the following advice:

· When at home keep your car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows;

· Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag;

· Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used;

· Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm;

· Park in your garage overnight, if you don’t have a garage park close to your home.

