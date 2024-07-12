Black VW Polo reported stolen to PSNI after breaking down in Coleraine

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2024, 09:50 GMT
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 09:56 GMT
CCTV footage showing a recovery truck travelling along the Milburn Road towards the Portrush Road roundabout with a black VW Polo on the back. Picture: released by PSNI
CCTV footage showing a recovery truck travelling along the Milburn Road towards the Portrush Road roundabout with a black VW Polo on the back. Picture: released by PSNI
Causeway Coast and Glens police are investigating the theft of a broken down vehicle.

They received a report on Thursday that a broken down black VW Polo had been left for recovery on the Milburn Road in Coleraine after a traffic collision.

However, when a recovery vehicle arrived at the scene it was found that the vehicle had been already taken.

"CCTV shows a recovery truck in the area at 4.30am travelling along the Milburn Road towards the Portrush Road roundabout with a black VW Polo on the back,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that may assist police in the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 446-11/07/2024.

