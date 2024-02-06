Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teenager was stabbed in Woodland Walk on Friday night.

The men appeared before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. They are Andrew McGlinchey (29), of Roemill Gardens in Limavady and Stephen McGlinchey (27), of Ballyhanedin Road near Claudy.

Andrew McGlinchey is also charged with assaulting a police officer last Friday.

Police at the scene of the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland (inset) in Limavady. Picture: Pacemaker

A PSNI officer believed he could connect the defendants to the charges.

A defence solicitor said no application was being made for bail.

The defendants, who appeared via video link from Waterside PSNI Station in Derry / Londonderry, were remanded in custody to appear at Limavady Magistrates' Court, sitting in Coleraine, on March 4.

Two 16-year-old boys - who cannot be named because of their ages - appeared at the same court via video link from Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre in Bangor charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are alleged to have assaulted the McGlincheys' father during a "melee". The McGlincheys' dad was taken to hospital with a head injury, the court heard.

The police officer told the court it is believed the two McGlincheys and their father approached a house in Limavady following an earlier incident when Stephen McGlinchey was assaulted.

The officer said it is the police case the McGlincheys had gone to the property seeking "revenge".

He said a "melee" erupted outside the property and that weapons were present. The officer said a knife was found with the deceased's blood on it.

The 16-year-olds were released on bail with conditions and their cases were adjourned to the Youth Court in Coleraine on February 22.

District Judge Nigel Broderick extended his sympathy to the family and friends of Mr Newland following his "untimely and tragic death".