Police are investigating as arson a fire at two new-build houses in the Park Road area of Newtownabbey on Thursday, November 21.

In a statement the PSNI said a report was received at approximately 12.15am that two residential properties were set alight. Officers attended, alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for the NIFRs said: “Firefighters were called to reports of two new-build houses under construction on fire on Park Road, Mallusk, Glengormley. Firefighters used three jets to extinguish the fire and the scene was left with the PSNI.

Officers at the scene of a fire in the Park Road area of Newtownabbey. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

"The incident was dealt with by 2:34am and the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.”

Police added they are currently treating this as arson and anyone with any information about what happened is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference 15 21/11/24.

A report can be made using the online reporting form or information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111