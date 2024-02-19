Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Toner, aged 22, from Oakdene Park, Portadown, appeared at court charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop for police, failing to display rear number plate and failing to provide a preliminary breath test on November 4 last year. He faced two further charges of criminal damage and common assault on February 22 last year.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Toner’s solicitor said her client would be pleading guilty to all charges.

A prosecutor told the court that on Saturday, November 4 last year, police responded to a report that the defendant while ‘highly intoxicated’ had driven off on his scooter and was likely to be ‘a danger to himself and others’.

A driver of a scooter matching the description of the defendant was spotted at 10.37pm in Bleary. The driver drove off but was later located by police at Oakdene Park, Bleary.

"They observed him swerving and veering all over the road before going down an alley connecting Oakdene Park and Dean’s Road. Police were unable to follow and lost sight of the driver,” said the prosecutor who added there was a further report the defendant was in the Carrigart Crescent area of Craigavon.

The court was told police discovered the suspect vehicle, with no rear number plate, outside a property. The defendant appeared ‘highly intoxicated’ with slurred speech and glazed eyes.

"He appeared to be distressed at police attendance,” said the prosecutor.

When he was arrested for dangerous driving, Toner refused to take a breath test and cooperate with police. At Dungannon police station he also refused to give an evidential breath test.

In relation to the other two charges, the prosecutor said that on February 22 last year at approximately 10pm, police were tasked to Oakdene Park following a report of a domestic dispute.

The injured party said there had been a verbal dispute between Toner and the rest of the family. He pulled the glasses from the face of his sister and threw them away. He also smashed the back window of his father’s vehicle. He then turned on his sister ‘aggressively putting her in immediate fear of violence’.

“At this point the sister’s partner came out and the defendant ran off,” said the prosecutor.

Toner’s solicitor pointed out that Probation had suggested a six months deferral in this case to allow the defendant to start an anger management programme so they can assess if he is suitable for the Building Better Relationships Programme.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said that in respect of the criminal damage and common assault charges he would defer sentencing for six months and seek an updated pre-sentence report to see how he is getting on “with his various interactions”. The case was adjourned until August 16.