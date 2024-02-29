Blood linked man to burglary
Matthew Savage (19), of Islay Street in Antrim, burgled a dwelling at Mull Road at the end of May last year. Damage had been caused to a window, kettle and kitchen cupboard doors.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had "addiction issues" and the incident had occurred during a period of "instability".
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick put the defendant on Probation for a year and also ordered him to do 60 hours of Community Service.