Matthew Savage (19), of Islay Street in Antrim, burgled a dwelling at Mull Road at the end of May last year. Damage had been caused to a window, kettle and kitchen cupboard doors.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "addiction issues" and the incident had occurred during a period of "instability".