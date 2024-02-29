Register
Blood linked man to burglary

A man’s DNA matched blood found at the scene of an Antrim town break-in.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:59 GMT
Matthew Savage (19), of Islay Street in Antrim, burgled a dwelling at Mull Road at the end of May last year. Damage had been caused to a window, kettle and kitchen cupboard doors.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "addiction issues" and the incident had occurred during a period of "instability".

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick put the defendant on Probation for a year and also ordered him to do 60 hours of Community Service.