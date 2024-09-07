BMW 5 Series 'stolen in keyless theft' in Co Tyrone
Police are appealing for information following the report of the theft in the Elm Drive area of Dungannon on Saturday.
It was reported that a red coloured BMW 5 Series car was stolen from outside a house in the area sometime between 10pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday.
Police said the incident is being treated as a keyless car theft as the owner remains in possession of the keys and no evidence of a break-in was found.
Detectives are urging anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity or captured dashccam or doorbell footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Cookstown on 101, quoting reference 604 07/09/24.