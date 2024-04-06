BMW damaged during incident in Tandragee
Police have issued an appeal for information after a red BMW was damaged in Tandragee.
They are hoping someone with CCTV or dashcam footage will come forward.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information regarding an incident of vehicle interference and criminal damage which occurred on Wednesday, April 3 in The Mount area of Tandragee at around 11.30pm.
"During the incident damage was caused to a red BMW vehicle by person(s) unknown.”
Anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage thar may assist police with their investigation is asked to call 101 quoting Incident number 1453 of 04/04/2024.