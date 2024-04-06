Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are hoping someone with CCTV or dashcam footage will come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information regarding an incident of vehicle interference and criminal damage which occurred on Wednesday, April 3 in The Mount area of Tandragee at around 11.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"During the incident damage was caused to a red BMW vehicle by person(s) unknown.”