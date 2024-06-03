BMW driver (19) taken to court after police saw him 'almost losing complete control' in Ballymena town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A court has heard how police spotted the rear of a BMW car "spin out" as it rounded a bend on a road in Ballymena town centre.

When officers spoke to Lewis Lamont (19), of Doagh Road near Kells, it was noted the car was in a dangerous condition.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court, he admitted driving without due care and attention and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

A prosecutor said around 11.30pm on December 28 last year, police saw a BMW take a right turn onto Linenhall Street "at speed" causing "the back end of the vehicle to spin out and turned the vehicle approximately 45 degrees before swinging back round and driving on forward again".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said the driver "almost lost complete control of the vehicle".

When police stopped the defendant officers noted the vehicle had a number of "issues".

The vehicle was "seized" for examination and "defects" were found "which would have placed it in a dangerous condition to drive".

The court heard the defendant had no record.

A defence solicitor said the defendant believed the road surface was "slightly greasy as he went round the corner".

The lawyer said there had been a "momentary loss of control" as the back end of the car "slipped out and he immediately regained control after that".

The solicitor said the defendant had bought the car a short time before with the intention of fixing it up and he was unaware the standard of the vehicle needed immediate attention.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay told the defendant: "You have got to stick to the rules of the road or you will lose your licence".