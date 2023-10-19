BMW Driver admits being 'unable to have full view'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jevgenijs Kurmelovs (44), of Church Road, Randalstown, also pleaded guilty to a driving licence offence on the same day - June 26 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant, originally from Latvia, was driving a BMW which had "heavily tinted" front windows. A prosecutor said due to the tints, traffic police found it "difficult to see inside the vehicle".
Advertisement
Advertisement
The amount of light entering the front driver's side window was 26.8 percent with the legal requirement being at least 70 percent. The defendant had also failed to re-sit his driving test after a previous disqualification.
A defence barrister said the defendant had attended a previous court without legal representation and when he received a 14 months driving ban his "poor command of English" meant he didn't understand he had to re-sit his driving test to get back on the road.
For the new offences the defendant was given six penalty points and fined £300.