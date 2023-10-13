BMW driver caught with no insurance on M1 at Dungannon is given two-week ban
Twenty-eight-year-old Tom Falloon, from Ballynorthland Demesne, Dungannon, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy for having no insurance.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that police were patrolling on the M1 motorway at Dungannon on August 14 last, when checks showed a BMW car did not have insurance.
Prosecuting counsel said police stopped the vehicle and the defendant made a full admission.
A defence lawyer said Falloon had only purchased the car a few weeks before and was waiting on the log book to come through.
He said he had made a “foolish decision” to take the car to a secure store at his uncle's property.
The lawyer added Falloon had six ‘live’ points of his licence and worked as a team leader with a company in Edinburgh.