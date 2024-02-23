Register
BMW driver fined for using mobile phone while negotiating Castledawson roundabout

A motorist spotted by police ‘holding a mobile phone in front of himself’ while negotiating Castledawson roundabout, has been fined £120 and handed six penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT
Ross Samuel McKee (30), from Curran Road, Castledawson, was also fined £60 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to produce his driving licence.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on September 13 last year, police were on mobile patrol at Glenshane Road when they observed the defendant driving a BMW car and “holding a mobile phone in front of himself and making movements with his mouth”.

Castledawson roundabout where the detection was made. Credit: Google MapsCastledawson roundabout where the detection was made. Credit: Google Maps
The lawyer said the defendant continued round the roundabout and when stopped by the police made a full admission.

McKee was given seven days to produce his licence to the police but failed to do so, counsel added.

The defendant did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would allow eight weeks to pay the fines.