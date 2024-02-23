BMW driver fined for using mobile phone while negotiating Castledawson roundabout
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ross Samuel McKee (30), from Curran Road, Castledawson, was also fined £60 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to produce his driving licence.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that on September 13 last year, police were on mobile patrol at Glenshane Road when they observed the defendant driving a BMW car and “holding a mobile phone in front of himself and making movements with his mouth”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The lawyer said the defendant continued round the roundabout and when stopped by the police made a full admission.
McKee was given seven days to produce his licence to the police but failed to do so, counsel added.
The defendant did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would allow eight weeks to pay the fines.