BMW driver fined for using mobile phone while negotiating Castledawson roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ross Samuel McKee (30), from Curran Road, Castledawson, was also fined £60 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to produce his driving licence.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on September 13 last year, police were on mobile patrol at Glenshane Road when they observed the defendant driving a BMW car and “holding a mobile phone in front of himself and making movements with his mouth”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castledawson roundabout where the detection was made. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said the defendant continued round the roundabout and when stopped by the police made a full admission.

McKee was given seven days to produce his licence to the police but failed to do so, counsel added.

The defendant did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.