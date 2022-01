Detailing the incident in a post on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a creeper burglary that occurred in the Church Park area of Glengormley in the early hours of Monday, January 17.

“A black BMW was stolen and later recovered on Kimberly Road.

“We are asking for anyone who may have been in the area and noticed something suspicious to contact 101, quoting reference 247 of 17/01/2022.”

Church Park. (Pic Google).