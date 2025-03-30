BMW stopped by PSNI in Magherafelt area was displaying number plate of a similar vehicle
Police have outlined how a vehicle they stopped in the Magherafelt area was displaying the registration number of a similar vehicle in order to disguise its true identity.
They said a BMW was stopped on Friday by the PSNI Interceptors team “using pre-emptive tactics in order to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit”.
"The driver, who was recently stopped by local police and gave false details, is currently serving a period of disqualification. Checks show that the vehicle had no insurance and was currently SORNd,” a police spokesperson said.
"The male driver will now appear in court in the near future and can explain their actions to the judge.”