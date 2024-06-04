Boat set alight in Portballintrae incident which PSNI say was a 'sectarian motivated hate crime'
Inspector Armour said: “At approximately 7.45pm on Monday, 3rd June police received a report that an altercation had ensued between a number of men in the pier area concerning a flag that was displayed on a boat.
"The boat was later set alight and extensively damaged. Officers attended the scene, and one man required hospital treatment for his injuries.
“Three men aged 25, 63 and 30, were all arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
“The 63-year-old man has since been released on bail, whilst the other two men remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue.”
The report is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.
Anyone with any information, mobile, CCTV or other footage should contact police on 101, reference 1651 03/06/24 or submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/