Bobbie McKee murder in Kilkeel: 25-year-old man is charged
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team charged the man on Sunday.
He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25.
Police said as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “While our Major Investigation Team detectives are continuing to investigate the murder, a number of further searches are still being conducted.
“I would once again like to reassure the community that whilst the investigation is active and ongoing, we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time, I would also like to thank them for their understanding and assistance with our enquiries throughout this very difficult time for the McKee family.”
The body of Mr McKee was found in his home in the Newcastle Road area on Thursday afternoon.
Mr McKee’s wife Yvonne, also aged in her 60s, was found inside the property with serious head injuries. She remains in a stable condition in hospital.