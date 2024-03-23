Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr McKee, who was 69 years old, was sadly pronounced dead after his body was located in a property in the Newcastle Road area on Thursday afternoon, March 21.

Police were called to the home following a report of a concern for safety for a couple.

Mr McKee’s wife Yvonne, also aged in her 60s, was found inside the house with serious head injuries. She remains in a stable condition in hospital.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Enquiries are ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened. However, at this time, we are not treating this as a firearms-related report.”

As detectives continue to work to establish the circumstances of what happened, they have asked the public not to speculate but rather, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 739 21/03/24 if they have any information which could assist the investigation.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Mr McKee’s family and they have our full sympathy as they try to come to terms with what has happened,” said Chief Inspector Kelly.