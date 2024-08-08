Bobbie McKee murder: PSNI seek details of holdall carried on St Patrick's Day bus from Newry to Kilkeel
The body of 69-year-old Mr McKee was found in his home on the Newcastle Road on Thursday, March 21. His wife Yvonne, who was also in the house, had sustained serious head injuries in the same incident.
Colin William James McKee (25) is currently in custody, charged with Mr McKee’s murder and the attempted murder of Mrs McKee.
A senior detective is appealing for information to help locate a black holdall, which the defendant was seen carrying in the days before the murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said that although the police investigation continues, the community should be assured that detectives are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.
"As part of our enquiries, I am particularly keen to locate a black holdall. I’ve now released an image, which appears to show the defendant carry the bag onto a bus on the evening of March 17, 2024.
"The bus, headed for Kilkeel, is boarded in Newry at 5.07pm. The fact that this was St Patrick’s Day may help jog memories. If you have any information that could help us to locate this holdall, please contact our officers on 101.”
Detective Chief Inspector Kelly continued: “This was a tragic case and my thoughts are with Mr McKee’s family and loved ones who have suffered terribly.”
Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 739 of 21/03/24. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org