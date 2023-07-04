Register
Body found in Donegal believed to be that of Tyrone man

A body found as part of an alleged serious assault probe in the Sliabh Liag area of Donegal is believed to be that of a Dungannon man.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST

A post-mortem examination is being carried out on the remains in Letterkenny University Hospital. The State Pathologist has also been informed.

The man is believed to be aged in his 60s and from the Dungannon area of Tyrone.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are continuing to investigate all circumstances of an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of County Donegal between Saturday, June 24 and the following day.

the Sliabh Liag area of Donegal. Credit: Googlethe Sliabh Liag area of Donegal. Credit: Google
the Sliabh Liag area of Donegal. Credit: Google

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Slieve League between the afternoon of Saturday 24th June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25th June 2023 who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

