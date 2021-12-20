Debbie, 53, was last seen on the evening of Friday, December 10.
A number of search operations took place in various locations across the town last week in an effort to find her, with police asking drivers to review any dash-cam footage for possible sightings.
A PSNI spokesperson said this morning: "A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death; however, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
"The body has not been formally identified and there are no further details at this time."