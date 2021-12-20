Body found in search for missing Carrickfergus woman Debbie Crothers

Police searching for missing person Debbie Crothers recovered a body in the Carrickfergus area on Saturday, December 18.

By News Reporter
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:38 am
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:40 am
Debbie Crothers.

Debbie, 53, was last seen on the evening of Friday, December 10.

A number of search operations took place in various locations across the town last week in an effort to find her, with police asking drivers to review any dash-cam footage for possible sightings.

A PSNI spokesperson said this morning: "A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death; however, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"The body has not been formally identified and there are no further details at this time."