Army Technical Officers are currently at the scene in the Taghnevan area but it is unclear if people have been evacuated from their homes.

Those who heard it say the bang appeared to come from the Taghnevan area but there were claims on social media that it was heard right across Lurgan it was so loud.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after damage was caused to the window of a property in the Dingwell Park area of Lurgan last night (Sunday 30th January).

PSNI seal off parts of Taghnevan, Lurgan, Co Armagh due to a security alert

“At around 9.25pm. it was reported that a loud bang was heard in the area and the bathroom window smashed.

“Police attended and it is believed that the damage was caused by a firework.

“Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1863 of 30/01/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Army Technical Officers at a security alert at Dingwell Park, Taghnevan, Lurgan, Co Armagh

