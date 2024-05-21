Boris Anastasov: Bulgarian man, wanted to stand trial on suspicion of murder in native country, may be in Portadown area, says PSNI

By Carmel Robinson
Published 21st May 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 09:23 BST
A Bulgarian man, who is wanted on suspicion of murder in his native country, may be in the Portadown area says the PSNI.

In a Facebook post Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon shared a photo of Boris Anastasov who failed to show up to an extradition court in Belfast last year. he is due to stand trial in Bulgaria on suspicion of a number of offences including murder.

-

This is Boris Anastasov. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear at an extradition court in Belfast in April 2023. He is sought to stand trial in Bulgaria on suspicion of offences including murder. Police have received information that he may have connections to the Portadown area.

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear at an extradition court in Belfast in April 2023. He is sought to stand trial in Bulgaria on suspicion of offences including murder. We have received information that he may have connections to the Portadown area.

"If you know where he is, please do not approach him but get in touch with Police immediately on 101. Or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is RM23026094.”