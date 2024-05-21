Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bulgarian man, who is wanted on suspicion of murder in his native country, may be in the Portadown area says the PSNI.

In a Facebook post Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon shared a photo of Boris Anastasov who failed to show up to an extradition court in Belfast last year. he is due to stand trial in Bulgaria on suspicion of a number of offences including murder.

This is Boris Anastasov. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear at an extradition court in Belfast in April 2023. He is sought to stand trial in Bulgaria on suspicion of offences including murder. Police have received information that he may have connections to the Portadown area.

